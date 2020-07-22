/
central city
106 Apartments for rent in Central City, Birmingham, AL
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D
2008 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1026 sqft
Flexible Lease in Historic Watts Tower (Utilities Included) - Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in the historic Watts Tower overlooking downtown Birmingham. Kitchen features side-by-side refrigerator and granite countertops.
2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21
2412 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1200 sqft
2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 Available 08/17/20 Modern Loft for Rent in Downtown Birmingham, AL!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - This updated loft is conveniently located in downtown Birmingham and is within walking distance to many shops
2321 N 1ST AVE
2321 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Who's looking for a HUGE loft space to rent downtown? This unit boasts over 1,600 square feet with 2BR/1BA and a HUGE mezzanine that's perfect for second living space or an awesome open-concept bedroom. Garage parking. Walk to bars and restaurants!
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Bradford Gardens
3815 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Gardens in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Christine Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Highland Court
609 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
725 sqft
Newly Renovated: DoMar Properties owns and manages 4 buildings located between 38th St S and 39th St S near Avondale Park with 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent.
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
LAKEVIEW
724 29th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$874
808 sqft
Perched high atop the rooftops of some of Birmingham's best bars and pubs, Lakeview offers very spacious one bedroom floor plans. Established in 1910, Lakeview is full of historic charm and remains one of the favorites among residents.
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,145
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1142 sqft
Flats on 4th is redefining boutique urban apartment living in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town View in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
2208 14th Ave N
2208 14th Ave N, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
2208 14th Ave N - FOR RENT:::: 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath Property will be ready approx on 7/6/20 Large rooms Deck Large area downstairs can be used for storage Hardwood Floors CALL TODAY!!! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205) 985-1010
401 20th Street So. # 311
401 20th St S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1224 sqft
Bristol Southside Condo - This bright open design features large kitchen and laundry room. All appliances are included as well as the washer and dryer. Master bath includes double vanity and a large walk-in closet.
3311 16TH AVE
3311 16th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
FURNISHED APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN. A few minutes driving to UAB, court house, uptown, downtown. All furniture, washer and dryer, smart TV, bedding, even kitchen cookwares and utensil are available.
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,386
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,862
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
V Apartments
1904 Vestavia Ct, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1341 sqft
The V Apartments apartment community offers modern features with a hint of vintage charm that includes real hardwood floors. The one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious kitchens and bathrooms and bright living spaces.
Elevation Homewood
1301 Lakeshore Pl, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with an upgraded clubhouse, concierge service and pool. On-site management. Recently renovated with modern appliances and on-site laundry area. Residents lounge area and new fitness center available.
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
The VUE at Crestwood
1000 Eagle View Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$869
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1435 sqft
Perched atop Eagle View Drive, you'll have a bird's eye view of The Magic City when you live at The VUE at Crestwood Apartments in Birmingham, AL.
