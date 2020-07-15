/
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Last updated July 15 2020
42 Apartments For Rent Near University of Alabama at Birmingham
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
256 Units Available
Five Points South
Cortland Vesta
2173 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1048 sqft
With upscale features and city skyline views, our high-rise and mid-rise apartments take your living experience to new heights. Find your balance in our indoor and outdoor yoga space, or lounge with friends at our heated, saltwater rooftop pool.
Last updated July 15 at 12:03 AM
41 Units Available
Redmont Park
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,508
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,839
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
41 Units Available
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
29 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
55 Units Available
Glen Iris
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Fountain Heights
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Last updated July 15 at 12:24 AM
15 Units Available
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Rosedale
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1352 sqft
Moretti is located at 101 Moretti Circle Homewood, AL and is managed by Balfour Beatty Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Last updated July 15 at 12:19 AM
3 Units Available
Five Points South
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1142 sqft
Flats on 4th is redefining boutique urban apartment living in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Glen Iris
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$608
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
940 sqft
City views galore from private patios and balconies, while the smoke-free units also feature fireplaces and w/d hookups. Community features include a pool, e-payments and pet-friendly units. Near University of Alabama and I-65.
Last updated July 15 at 12:07 AM
4 Units Available
Forest Park
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Christine Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:26 AM
6 Units Available
Five Points South
The Drake
1931 15th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$655
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$739
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Drake in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
2 Units Available
South Eastlake
The Madrid
1927 15th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$655
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Madrid in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:28 AM
3 Units Available
Forest Park
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
725 sqft
Newly Renovated: DoMar Properties owns and manages 4 buildings located between 38th St S and 39th St S near Avondale Park with 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 12:41 AM
2 Units Available
Forest Park
Bradford Gardens
3815 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Gardens in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:18 AM
3 Units Available
Forest Park
Highland Court
609 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:16 AM
7 Units Available
Five Points South
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$695
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1079 sqft
Nestled against historic Red Mountain in Birmingham within walking distance to the UAB, the Places at Red Rocks offers several different floor plans, both renovated and partially renovated, allowing room for multiple price points.
Last updated July 15 at 12:20 AM
2 Units Available
Highland Park
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town View in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:29 AM
2 Units Available
Highland Park
Highland Cliff
3401 Cliff Road South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
It’s the perfect synthesis of location, convenience, value, and most importantly, community, that defines an Arbour Valley Communities home – and provides our family of residents with a truly exceptional experience.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Forest Park
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$700
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Welcome to The Windsor where classic architecture meets modern conveniences. Located in highly desired Forest Park area, The Windsor is within walking distance to St. Vincent's Hospital, Clairmont Shopping Center, dining, golf, and two miles to UAB.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21
2412 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1200 sqft
2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 Available 08/17/20 Modern Loft for Rent in Downtown Birmingham, AL!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - This updated loft is conveniently located in downtown Birmingham and is within walking distance to many shops
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
2416 1st Ave N Apt 9
2416 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$850
1240 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.