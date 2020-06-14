Apartment List
/
AL
/
birmingham
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

124 Apartments for rent in Birmingham, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Birmingham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,006
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$881
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
Forest Park
2 Units Available
Highland Court
609 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Fountain Heights
13 Units Available
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
Five Points South
2 Units Available
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1142 sqft
Flats on 4th is redefining boutique urban apartment living in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,571
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sand Ridge
14 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$920
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$905
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Smithfield Estates
14 Units Available
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
39 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1416 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
24 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,210
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
$
Liberty Highlands
8 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$813
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$931
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sand Ridge
24 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
13 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Five Points South
6 Units Available
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$695
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1079 sqft
Nestled against historic Red Mountain in Birmingham within walking distance to the UAB, the Places at Red Rocks offers several different floor plans, both renovated and partially renovated, allowing room for multiple price points.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$808
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Birmingham, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Birmingham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBirmingham 3 BedroomsBirmingham Accessible ApartmentsBirmingham Apartments with Balcony
Birmingham Apartments with GarageBirmingham Apartments with GymBirmingham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBirmingham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBirmingham Apartments with ParkingBirmingham Apartments with Pool
Birmingham Apartments with Washer-DryerBirmingham Cheap PlacesBirmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Luxury PlacesBirmingham Pet Friendly PlacesBirmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University