Apartment List
/
AL
/
birmingham
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM

137 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Birmingham, AL

Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Glen Iris
68 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,564
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1364 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Sand Ridge
24 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
13 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1378 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Industrial Center
65 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
50 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$973
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Glen Iris
Contact for Availability
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1200 sqft
City views galore from private patios and balconies, while the smoke-free units also feature fireplaces and w/d hookups. Community features include a pool, e-payments and pet-friendly units. Near University of Alabama and I-65.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sand Ridge
13 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1203 sqft
Located near I-65 with controlled access. The community features two pools, a fitness center, and lots of green space. Each unit includes architectural features, tiled sunrooms, and large windows. Designer features throughout.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central City
2 Units Available
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,113
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
28 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
1445 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
$
Liberty Highlands
10 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1434 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
40 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1416 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Sand Ridge
14 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
12 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.

June 2020 Birmingham Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Birmingham Rent Report. Birmingham rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Birmingham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Birmingham Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Birmingham Rent Report. Birmingham rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Birmingham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Birmingham rents declined slightly over the past month

Birmingham rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Birmingham stand at $837 for a one-bedroom apartment and $968 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Birmingham's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Birmingham, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Birmingham rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Birmingham, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Birmingham is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Birmingham's median two-bedroom rent of $968 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Birmingham.
    • While Birmingham's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Birmingham than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Birmingham.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBirmingham 3 BedroomsBirmingham Accessible ApartmentsBirmingham Apartments with Balcony
    Birmingham Apartments with GarageBirmingham Apartments with GymBirmingham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBirmingham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBirmingham Apartments with ParkingBirmingham Apartments with Pool
    Birmingham Apartments with Washer-DryerBirmingham Cheap PlacesBirmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Luxury PlacesBirmingham Pet Friendly PlacesBirmingham Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
    Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
    Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
    Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
    CrestlineLiberty Highlands

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
    Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
    Samford University