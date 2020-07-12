/
sand ridge
174 Apartments for rent in Sand Ridge, Birmingham, AL
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
20 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.
Results within 1 mile of Sand Ridge
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
25 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Elevation Homewood
1301 Lakeshore Pl, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with an upgraded clubhouse, concierge service and pool. On-site management. Recently renovated with modern appliances and on-site laundry area. Residents lounge area and new fitness center available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$768
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
628 28th St S
628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1620 sqft
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2414 Mountain Drive
2414 Mountain Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
2414 Mountain Drive Available 07/28/20 Home available for rent in Bluff Park!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage (manual locks) in Bluff Park!!! Conveniently located to I-65, schools,
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2417 Abbeyglen Circle
2417 Abbeyglen Circle, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2641 sqft
Stunning Rental in ROSS BRIDGE, with soaring ceilings and hardwood floors! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a spacious, flat back yard. Within walking distance to the community pool, playground & town center, where you'll find shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1057 IVY CREEK TRL
1057 Ivy Creek Trl, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Close to UAB and downtown, on 2 minutes to I65 and 10 minutes to UAB. Totally renovated townhome (duplex) new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances,flooring, lights, etc.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1055 IVY CREEK TRL
1055 Ivy Creek Trail, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Close to UAB and downtown, on 2 minutes to I65 and 10 minutes to UAB. Totally renovated townhome (duplex) new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, flooring, lights, etc.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
490 N WILDWOOD CIR
490 Wildwood North Cir, Homewood, AL
Studio
$1,500
t
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN
2305 Mountain Oaks Lane, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1416 sqft
Excellent 4 Bedroom House in Bluff Park Community Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this split level home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Features 2 brick fireplaces, one in the kitchen and one in the downstairs den.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
401 Skyview Dr
401 Skyview Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$695
720 sqft
Come see this beautiful all-electric condo today! The living room and bedroom are spacious with a clean carpet. Large, walk-in closet off of the master bedroom. Situated in the top building within a quiet, gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3225 Wenonah Road Southwest
3225 Wenonah Road Southwest, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,010
2154 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. Enjoy this cozy 4-bedroom/3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2762 Village Place
2762 Village Pl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1406 sqft
2762 Village Place Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW home in a convenient location of OXMOOR VILLAGE- CLOSE TO SAMFORD! - **THIS HOME IS LOCATED OFF OF OXMOOR ROAD AND LAKESHORE** This brand new-two story home has everything you want in your new home!
Results within 5 miles of Sand Ridge
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
57 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
39 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,518
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$914
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
30 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,097
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$726
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
