/
/
tarrant
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:29 PM
137 Apartments for rent in Tarrant, AL📍
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2009 E Lake Blvd
2009 East Lake Boulevard, Tarrant, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
840 sqft
Home for rent in Tarrant **SECTION 8 OK** - This is an updated, one-level home in the Tarrant area. It features 2 bedrooms & 1 bath. It has new paint and new laminate wood floors throughout as well as a new central HVAC unit.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1249 Waverly Street
1249 Waverly Street, Tarrant, AL
3 Bedrooms
$580
1255 sqft
Tarrant - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Central Heat and Air, Total Electric, Close to Schools and Recreation Center. To take a video tour of this property go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 Jackson Blvd
905 Jackson Boulevard, Tarrant, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1232 sqft
Great home for rent in convenient location - This is a wonderful home in Tarrant Close to downtown, sidewalks, enclosed sunroom, living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, very large kitchen with lots of cabinets, central heat and air, all
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1829 Linthicum Circle
1829 Linthicum Circle, Tarrant, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1560 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6319 Larkin Street
6319 Larkin Street, Tarrant, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
3038 sqft
Looking for Larkin? - Welcome home! This gorgeous, newly renovated 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home is waiting for you! Full renovations included new flooring, modern updates to fixtures/hardware, fresh paint throughout, brand new window coverings, and
Results within 1 mile of Tarrant
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4509 40th Pl N
4509 40th Place North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$625
- (RLNE5605598)
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 Park Lane
905 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Fultondale! - Great 1 level home in residential neighborhood on a flat lot just 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham. Hardwood floors throughout living areas, vinyl in kitchen and tile in bathrooms.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4237 39th Avenue North
4237 39th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$690
980 sqft
Birmingham/Inglenook - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room/dining room combo, rear laundry room den/play room, central heat and air, total electric, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
729 Park Lane
729 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1940 sqft
New For Rent in Fultondale! - If space is what you're looking for, then look no further! This newly renovated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home for rent is located right in the heart of Fultondale, convenient to shopping, dining, and major interstates.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4519 40th Pl N
4519 40th Place North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
- (RLNE5771709)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
429 2nd Street
429 2nd Street, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home will not last long. It features a beautiful kitchen with plenty counter top space and cabinets. This home also features two living spaces and a cover deck.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4401 41st Place North
4401 41st Place North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1532 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4529 40th Pl N
4529 40th Pl N, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
774 sqft
Come see this lovely 2 bedrooms 1 bath all-electric home. Located in the Inglenook community of Birmingham. This house offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living area and bedrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4012 38th Avenue North
4012 38th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1640 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
1 of 8
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Brummitt Heights
1 Unit Available
1988 Pine Street
1988 Pine Street, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1888 sqft
Welcome home!!! This home features a great kitchen, fresh paint, and a nice outdoor space! This home has great bedrooms sizes and great closet space.
1 of 4
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4224 50th Ave N
4224 50th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1326 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Inglenook neighborhood - Three bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Inglenook neighborhood. Corner lot. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen. Storage garage. Newly renovated. (RLNE3200873)
Results within 5 miles of Tarrant
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
30 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:06pm
Crestline
8 Units Available
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
10 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$994
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Forest Park
3 Units Available
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Christine Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Forest Park
3 Units Available
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
725 sqft
Newly Renovated: DoMar Properties owns and manages 4 buildings located between 38th St S and 39th St S near Avondale Park with 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
Forest Park
2 Units Available
Highland Court
609 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tarrant rentals listed on Apartment List is $830.
Some of the colleges located in the Tarrant area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tarrant from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, AL