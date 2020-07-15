Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
AL
/
Birmingham Southern College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:16 AM

16 Apartments For Rent Near Birmingham Southern College

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
29 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Fountain Heights
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
3 Units Available
Five Points South
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1142 sqft
Flats on 4th is redefining boutique urban apartment living in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D
2008 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
984 sqft
Flexible Lease in Historic Watts Tower (Utilities Included) - Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in the historic Watts Tower overlooking downtown Birmingham. Kitchen features side-by-side refrigerator and granite countertops.

1 of 20

Last updated March 5 at 01:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Ensley
1329 Ave H
1329 Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1372 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home, it has everything you're looking for! The interior features a large living room and separate dining room with clean carpet throughout. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bush Hills
1720 Cullman Ave #3
1720 Cullman Avenue, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms,

1 of 16

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Titusville
111 Center Street South
111 Center Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1248 sqft
111 Center Street South - Welcome Home to 111 Center Street South! This gorgeous home features 3BR/1BA spacious front porch area, formal living and dining room, beautiful flooring throughout, refrigerator, electric stove, fireplace, and a spacious

1 of 2

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Ensley Highlands
2301 24th Street Ensley
2301 24 St Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1289 sqft
Coming Soon! - Welcome Home to 2301 24th Street Ensley! This 3BR/1BA home has just been painted and features nice high ceilings and a great front porch.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hills
404 8th Terrace West
404 8th Terrace West, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$650
726 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North Titusville
313 BETA ST
313 Beta Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$550
Blocks from UAB, convenient to downtown, interstates, park is in the back of the complex. Ready move-in apartment. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, central AC. washer/dryer connection. Kitchen appliances provided. NO PET ALLOWED. Owner manages.

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ensley Highlands
1806 31st Street, Ensley
1806 31st Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$790
1302 sqft
Birmingham/Ensley - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Formal Living room and Dining Room, Kitchen, Hardwood floors in Living room and Dining room, Totally remodeled, Central Heat and Air.. To take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
4232 Terrace S
4232 Terrace South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$699
4232 Terrace S - FOR RENT::: 3 Bedrooms/1 Bath Hardwoods! Large rooms! CALL TODAY! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205) 985-1010 Office Property is managed by TMI Real Estate (RLNE5835657)

1 of 17

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ensley Highlands
1712 27th St
1712 27th St, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1587 sqft
- (RLNE5063093)

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ensley Highlands
2360 23rd St Ens
2360 23rd Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$625
2360 23rd St Ensley 35208 - FOR RENT::::: 3 bedroom - 1 bath Near shopping CALL TODAY! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205) 985-1010 Office Property is managed by TMI Real Estate (RLNE3696984)

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Place
1845 St. Charles Court SW
1845 St Charles Court Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
- 1845 St. Charles Court SW (35211) is a 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch that is currently listed at $750 per month.

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Apartments with PoolBirmingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Birmingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University