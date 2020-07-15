/
/
/
Birmingham Southern College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:16 AM
16 Apartments For Rent Near Birmingham Southern College
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
29 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Fountain Heights
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
3 Units Available
Five Points South
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1142 sqft
Flats on 4th is redefining boutique urban apartment living in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D
2008 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
984 sqft
Flexible Lease in Historic Watts Tower (Utilities Included) - Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in the historic Watts Tower overlooking downtown Birmingham. Kitchen features side-by-side refrigerator and granite countertops.
1 of 20
Last updated March 5 at 01:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Ensley
1329 Ave H
1329 Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1372 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home, it has everything you're looking for! The interior features a large living room and separate dining room with clean carpet throughout. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bush Hills
1720 Cullman Ave #3
1720 Cullman Avenue, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms,
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Titusville
111 Center Street South
111 Center Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1248 sqft
111 Center Street South - Welcome Home to 111 Center Street South! This gorgeous home features 3BR/1BA spacious front porch area, formal living and dining room, beautiful flooring throughout, refrigerator, electric stove, fireplace, and a spacious
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Ensley Highlands
2301 24th Street Ensley
2301 24 St Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1289 sqft
Coming Soon! - Welcome Home to 2301 24th Street Ensley! This 3BR/1BA home has just been painted and features nice high ceilings and a great front porch.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hills
404 8th Terrace West
404 8th Terrace West, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$650
726 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North Titusville
313 BETA ST
313 Beta Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$550
Blocks from UAB, convenient to downtown, interstates, park is in the back of the complex. Ready move-in apartment. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, central AC. washer/dryer connection. Kitchen appliances provided. NO PET ALLOWED. Owner manages.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ensley Highlands
1806 31st Street, Ensley
1806 31st Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$790
1302 sqft
Birmingham/Ensley - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Formal Living room and Dining Room, Kitchen, Hardwood floors in Living room and Dining room, Totally remodeled, Central Heat and Air.. To take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
4232 Terrace S
4232 Terrace South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$699
4232 Terrace S - FOR RENT::: 3 Bedrooms/1 Bath Hardwoods! Large rooms! CALL TODAY! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205) 985-1010 Office Property is managed by TMI Real Estate (RLNE5835657)
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ensley Highlands
1712 27th St
1712 27th St, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1587 sqft
- (RLNE5063093)
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ensley Highlands
2360 23rd St Ens
2360 23rd Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$625
2360 23rd St Ensley 35208 - FOR RENT::::: 3 bedroom - 1 bath Near shopping CALL TODAY! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205) 985-1010 Office Property is managed by TMI Real Estate (RLNE3696984)
1 of 27
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Place
1845 St. Charles Court SW
1845 St Charles Court Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
- 1845 St. Charles Court SW (35211) is a 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch that is currently listed at $750 per month.