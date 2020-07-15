/
Samford University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM
17 Apartments For Rent Near Samford University
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
41 Units Available
Redmont Park
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,839
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
53 Units Available
Glen Iris
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Rosedale
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1352 sqft
Moretti is located at 101 Moretti Circle Homewood, AL and is managed by Balfour Beatty Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Elevation Homewood
1301 Lakeshore Pl, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with an upgraded clubhouse, concierge service and pool. On-site management. Recently renovated with modern appliances and on-site laundry area. Residents lounge area and new fitness center available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
6 Units Available
V Apartments
1904 Vestavia Ct, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1341 sqft
The V Apartments apartment community offers modern features with a hint of vintage charm that includes real hardwood floors. The one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious kitchens and bathrooms and bright living spaces.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Glen Iris
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
207 WOODLAND VILLAGE
207 Woodland Vlg, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Location! Location! Location! Great opportunity to rent a condo in the highly sought after area of Homewood. Conveniently located to Samford, UAB,downtown and the award winning Homewood school district. Two large bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
601 Forrest Dr
601 Forrest Dr, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1364 sqft
601 Forrest Dr Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA house on culdesac in Homewood - This nice house in the Edgewood area of Homewood has gleaming hardwood floors, natural light and on a cul-de-sac. Enter the home into the main living space.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
218 Malaga Avenue
218 Malaga Avenue, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1237 sqft
Coming soon! Available August 8, 2020. Book a showing through this link: https://calendly.com/monarchpm OR call/text 205-675-0885 Charming 1950's home centrally located in historic Hollywood.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
3124 OVERHILL RD
3124 Overhill Road, Mountain Brook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
This beautiful estate home is situated on a highly desirable street on a large gorgeous lot in Old Mountain Brook and zoned in the award winning Mountain Brook Elementary School system.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
603 Forest Dr
603 Forrest Dr, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1429 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Edgewood! - Brick home has renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! This nice one-level house in the Edgewood area of Homewood has gleaming hardwood floors & natural light in living
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Redmont Park
2016 23rd Street South
2016 23rd St S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
2016 23rd Street South Available 08/01/20 Charming 2BR cottage located in the heart of English Village - This totally unique and charming cottage/carriage house is located a short walk away from trendy English Village.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
West Homewood
1105 DREXEL PKWY
1105 Drexel Parkway, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Homewood great location! One level with daylight basement and one car garage. Great condition. Kitchen with wooden cabinets, pantry, tile flooring, dishwasher, oven/stove, refrigerator, eating space and access door to outside.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
490 N WILDWOOD CIR
490 Wildwood North Cir, Homewood, AL
Studio
$1,500
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
105 Rockaway
105 Rockway Road, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
105 Rockaway Available 08/05/20 For Rent - For Rent (RLNE3445661)
