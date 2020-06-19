All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:01 PM

4401 41st Place North

4401 41st Place North · (205) 623-5220
Location

4401 41st Place North, Birmingham, AL 35217
Inglenook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Basement
Driveway
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 41st Place North have any available units?
4401 41st Place North has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 41st Place North have?
Some of 4401 41st Place North's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 41st Place North currently offering any rent specials?
4401 41st Place North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 41st Place North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4401 41st Place North is pet friendly.
Does 4401 41st Place North offer parking?
No, 4401 41st Place North does not offer parking.
Does 4401 41st Place North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 41st Place North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 41st Place North have a pool?
No, 4401 41st Place North does not have a pool.
Does 4401 41st Place North have accessible units?
No, 4401 41st Place North does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 41st Place North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 41st Place North does not have units with dishwashers.
