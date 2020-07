Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving trash valet yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly media room valet service

Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments. We've made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your lifestyle. Come home to a gourmet style kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well as upscale flooring, designer lighting and generous closets. Relax by the pool that overlooks Railroad Park, enjoy time spent in the courtyard by the fireplace, play bocce with friends, and take in the views of downtown Birmingham and Red Mountain from your balcony. Why compromise? The possibilities are endless because at Parkside you get upscale living in Birmingham's best neighborhood. Some choices define you, so choose a life well lived at Parkside Apartments.