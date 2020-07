Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool hot tub tennis court trash valet cats allowed parking on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

Welcome to Inverness Cliffs, a resort-style luxury apartment community nestled on fifty-five acres of rolling wooded hills where you will find unparalleled amenities surrounded by a gorgeous scenic landscape. We have thought of everything you need to create a more rewarding, balanced lifestyle. Everything from our spacious floor plans to our beautiful outdoor pool provides you with the living style you desire.



From the moment you drive into our gated neighborhood, you'll know you have found a place to call home. We invite you to come by today to meet our friendly staff and learn more about living the balanced life at Inverness Cliffs. Our staff is dedicated to your happiness; we're here to serve. We pride ourselves in our ability to deliver luxury living in the heart of Birmingham, Alabama. We're only fifteen to twenty minutes outside of downtown Birmingham.