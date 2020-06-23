All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6614 S Madison St

6614 South Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

6614 South Madison Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a1dc8b0e5 ----
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in South Tacoma!!! Beautiful New Kitchen with Black appliances. New Carpet & Paint throughout. Washer/Dryer included. Off Street Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 S Madison St have any available units?
6614 S Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6614 S Madison St have?
Some of 6614 S Madison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 S Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
6614 S Madison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 S Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 6614 S Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6614 S Madison St offer parking?
No, 6614 S Madison St does not offer parking.
Does 6614 S Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6614 S Madison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 S Madison St have a pool?
No, 6614 S Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 6614 S Madison St have accessible units?
No, 6614 S Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 S Madison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6614 S Madison St does not have units with dishwashers.
