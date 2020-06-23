6614 South Madison Street, Tacoma, WA 98409 South Tacoma
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
courtyard
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a1dc8b0e5 ---- Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in South Tacoma!!! Beautiful New Kitchen with Black appliances. New Carpet & Paint throughout. Washer/Dryer included. Off Street Parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6614 S Madison St have any available units?
6614 S Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6614 S Madison St have?
Some of 6614 S Madison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 S Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
6614 S Madison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.