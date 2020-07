Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access internet cafe

If you are looking for a welcoming apartment community in the Hilltop area of Tacoma, Washington, then come home to Midtown 15. Just down the street from Commencement Bay, we are right in the heart of a vibrant city full of parks, museums, and recreation. Our region is full of incredible natural resources and our city benefits from a wide array of shops, dining, and entertainment. With the I-705 and I-5 right around the corner, nothing is out of reach.