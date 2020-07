Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse dog park hot tub internet access online portal playground sauna

Conveniently located near Route 16, I-705 and I-5, The Boulders at Puget Sound provide the best apartment living that Tacoma has to offer. Shoot some hoops in our full-size, indoor basketball court, or enjoy year round swimming in our indoor pool. Enjoy views of Puget Sound and the famous Narrows Bridge, stroll down to Titlow Beach, or practice your swing at nearby Chambers Bay Golf Course, home to the 2015 US Open! Call or visit The Boulders at Puget Sound today!