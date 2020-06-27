2332 S Ferry St.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Brand New Duplex in the perfect location - Brand new 3 bed, 2.5 bath duplex, 5 min away from Central Tacoma, shopping and restaurants- This home will wow you! New paint, flooring and beautiful NEW kitchen. This home is a dream come true! Stunning white granite complete the look of the shaker style, soft close, cabinetry. The Garage would be the perfect place for your vehicle or you can use as an extra storage. Don't delay! This home and location will not last long! Contact us to schedule a viewing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5137050)