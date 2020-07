Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access tennis court

Ultimate Convenience, Exclusive Location



Northpoint Apartments offers the ultimate convenience when it comes to our exclusive location in North Tacoma. Our community is just one mile south of Point Defiance and only a short distance to Procter District and Point Ruston. When you call our community home, you are signing up for an easy commute to entertainment, shopping, schools, scenic views (bask in the beauty of Mt. Rainier and Commencement Bay), leisurely hikes through Point Defiance Park, and more!



Check availability and apply today to Northpoint Apartments. You’ll be proud to call us home.