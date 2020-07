Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park gym playground pool internet access media room accessible parking accepts section 8 carport coffee bar e-payments game room lobby online portal package receiving pool table sauna shuffle board smoke-free community

Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier



The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor. With fantastic shopping, restaurants, and entertainment options down the street with close proximity to I-5 and Hwy 16, everything you need is easily accessible.



Residents enjoy sunbathing by the heated pool, relaxing in the community cabana, and grabbing a coffee from our on-site espresso stand. If you’re craving a bit more activity, try out the fitness center or take your four-legged friends out for some fun at our 4-acre off-leash pet park. Come by today and see why so many people love living at The Lodge at Madrona.