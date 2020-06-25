1620 South 9th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage game room some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice living space, comfortable kitchen in this 2-bedroom/1-bath unit on the right side of the duplex (left side is occupied). With hardwood floors and double pane windows, this unit has a fully finished attic that could serve as a 3rd bedroom (access is through one of the other bedrooms), or set it up as an office, game room, or craft area - great options.



Old-world charm in a great location, close to everything you need and in striking distance to the 6th Ave district. Garage in back yard is about 800 square feet, enough room for 2 cars plus a work area. Awesome!



12-month lease term, all occupants undergo tenant screening and the minimum credit score is 650. Combined monthly income must equal at least 3x monthly rent. No smoking indoors. Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1620-s-9th-st-tacoma-wa-98405-usa/29d01137-d9e3-463b-a1cc-3553fd7a9458



(RLNE4787935)