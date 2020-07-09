All apartments in Tacoma
1613 S 40th St
1613 S 40th St

1613 South 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1613 South 40th Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e873c0908f ---- One story home for rent in Tacoma. Close access to shopping and freeways. Fenced yard. Home includes covered porch, living-room, kitchen, laundry room, bathroom and two bedrooms. Storage shed. Detached garage not included; however driveway in front of the garage is for tenants use and a large storage shed is available for the tenants use. Month to month rental agreement with initial twelve month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 S 40th St have any available units?
1613 S 40th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 S 40th St have?
Some of 1613 S 40th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 S 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
1613 S 40th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 S 40th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 S 40th St is pet friendly.
Does 1613 S 40th St offer parking?
Yes, 1613 S 40th St offers parking.
Does 1613 S 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 S 40th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 S 40th St have a pool?
No, 1613 S 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 1613 S 40th St have accessible units?
No, 1613 S 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 S 40th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 S 40th St does not have units with dishwashers.

