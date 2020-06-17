All apartments in Seattle
Wilson Court
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:17 PM

Wilson Court

420 Valley Street · (206) 225-2243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 Valley Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 420 Valley St. #204 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
lobby
pet friendly
Vibrant location -- all things Seattle right outside your door! - ***House Showing Wednesday 10/23 from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM***

Modern 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in secure building with elevator. Enjoy the incredible city views of Seattle & Space Needle from your wrap around 1000+ SF corner deck. Secured lobby entry for peace of mind. South facing exposure for maximum sunlight. Kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances. Convenient eating bar, cozy gas fireplace, washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy unobstructed views of the Space Needle and downtown skyline (fireworks!) from the building's rooftop deck. Walk to Lower Queen Anne shops or offices, including Caffe Vita coffee and Big Mario's Pizza around the corner! Walkable within 2 blocks: Orange Theory, Pure Barre, Citizen, Lazy Susan and so much more! Near Gates Foundation and Amazon campus. Two blocks to the flagship QFC and Seattle Center's attractions and festivals. Across the street from two frequent trolleybus lines. A commuter's dream!

Small dogs are allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.

W/S//G- $100 monthly billing
$100- monthly for two parking spots

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 10/18/2019

#2076

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5214773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wilson Court have any available units?
Wilson Court has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Wilson Court have?
Some of Wilson Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wilson Court currently offering any rent specials?
Wilson Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wilson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Wilson Court is pet friendly.
Does Wilson Court offer parking?
Yes, Wilson Court does offer parking.
Does Wilson Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wilson Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wilson Court have a pool?
No, Wilson Court does not have a pool.
Does Wilson Court have accessible units?
No, Wilson Court does not have accessible units.
Does Wilson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Wilson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
