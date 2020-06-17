Wilson Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking lobby pet friendly

Vibrant location -- all things Seattle right outside your door! - ***House Showing Wednesday 10/23 from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM***



Modern 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in secure building with elevator. Enjoy the incredible city views of Seattle & Space Needle from your wrap around 1000+ SF corner deck. Secured lobby entry for peace of mind. South facing exposure for maximum sunlight. Kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances. Convenient eating bar, cozy gas fireplace, washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy unobstructed views of the Space Needle and downtown skyline (fireworks!) from the building's rooftop deck. Walk to Lower Queen Anne shops or offices, including Caffe Vita coffee and Big Mario's Pizza around the corner! Walkable within 2 blocks: Orange Theory, Pure Barre, Citizen, Lazy Susan and so much more! Near Gates Foundation and Amazon campus. Two blocks to the flagship QFC and Seattle Center's attractions and festivals. Across the street from two frequent trolleybus lines. A commuter's dream!



Small dogs are allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.



W/S//G- $100 monthly billing

$100- monthly for two parking spots



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 10/18/2019



#2076



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5214773)