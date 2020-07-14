Amenities
Welcome to Upton Flats – new and exciting West Seattle Apartments. Live at Upton Flats and enjoy all that West Seattle has to offer: urban living with laid back vibes, convenient access to bus services to downtown Seattle, close proximity to beautiful Lincoln Park and Alki Beach, and breathtaking views of the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound. Traveling by ferry boat has never been easier, located only a few short miles away, enjoy the fresh air onboard the Fauntleroy Ferry or the water taxi that travels to Downtown Seattle!
Our elegantly designed urban mid-rise offers open, one and two bedroom apartments in West Seattle, WA. Also available are live-work units; which feature an all in one office and residential space equipped with street side access. Each residence offers modern interior finishes which include a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, expansive windows, washer & dryer, and abundant closet spaces.
Our onsite amenities include a state-of