Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 PM

Upton Flats

3490 SW Graham St · (833) 956-8809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up To $2000 Off On Select Apartment Homes! Plus $500 Virtual Look And Lease Special! Call Today!
Location

3490 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 414N · Avail. Jul 16

$1,460

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 473 sqft

Unit 202S · Avail. Aug 7

$1,645

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 104N · Avail. now

$1,685

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217N · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 417N · Avail. Aug 7

$2,365

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 204S · Avail. now

$2,340

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Upton Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
conference room
Welcome to Upton Flats – new and exciting West Seattle Apartments. Live at Upton Flats and enjoy all that West Seattle has to offer: urban living with laid back vibes, convenient access to bus services to downtown Seattle, close proximity to beautiful Lincoln Park and Alki Beach, and breathtaking views of the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound. Traveling by ferry boat has never been easier, located only a few short miles away, enjoy the fresh air onboard the Fauntleroy Ferry or the water taxi that travels to Downtown Seattle!

Our elegantly designed urban mid-rise offers open, one and two bedroom apartments in West Seattle, WA. Also available are live-work units; which feature an all in one office and residential space equipped with street side access. Each residence offers modern interior finishes which include a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, expansive windows, washer & dryer, and abundant closet spaces.

Our onsite amenities include a state-of

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 15-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $41 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Parking garage $95-$110/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Upton Flats have any available units?
Upton Flats has 9 units available starting at $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Upton Flats have?
Some of Upton Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Upton Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Upton Flats is offering the following rent specials: Up To $2000 Off On Select Apartment Homes! Plus $500 Virtual Look And Lease Special! Call Today!
Is Upton Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Upton Flats is pet friendly.
Does Upton Flats offer parking?
Yes, Upton Flats offers parking.
Does Upton Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Upton Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Upton Flats have a pool?
No, Upton Flats does not have a pool.
Does Upton Flats have accessible units?
No, Upton Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Upton Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Upton Flats has units with dishwashers.
