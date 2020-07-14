Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar fire pit parking pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly conference room

Welcome to Upton Flats – new and exciting West Seattle Apartments. Live at Upton Flats and enjoy all that West Seattle has to offer: urban living with laid back vibes, convenient access to bus services to downtown Seattle, close proximity to beautiful Lincoln Park and Alki Beach, and breathtaking views of the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound. Traveling by ferry boat has never been easier, located only a few short miles away, enjoy the fresh air onboard the Fauntleroy Ferry or the water taxi that travels to Downtown Seattle!



Our elegantly designed urban mid-rise offers open, one and two bedroom apartments in West Seattle, WA. Also available are live-work units; which feature an all in one office and residential space equipped with street side access. Each residence offers modern interior finishes which include a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, expansive windows, washer & dryer, and abundant closet spaces.



