OK Hotel- Income Restricted
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

OK Hotel- Income Restricted

212 Alaskan Way S · (833) 246-5052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 Alaskan Way S, Seattle, WA 98104
Pioneer Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$622

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from OK Hotel- Income Restricted.

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
elevator
bathtub
lobby
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Located in Vibrant Seattle
Income restrictions apply at this community. To determine eligibility, please contact the Leasing Office for current income limits.

The OK Hotel in Seattle, Washington

A beautifully restored historic building located on the water front in Seattle right in the heart of Pioneer Square.
With an art gallery in the lobby and being located so close to downtown Seattle, The OK Hotel will immerse you in the culture of the Pacific Northwest. Living so close to Seattle’s waterfront and Pioneer Square you will always be able to find something to do in your free time.

The amenities and location of The OK Hotel are second to none. You will love your new home and everything that comes with living in the heart of Seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30.95 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 50lbs. Must Be Spayed/Neutered* Must Be Vaccinated* Breed Restrictions Apply* *Call for Details.
Parking Details: Street parking.
Storage Details: Artist spaces $300-350/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does OK Hotel- Income Restricted have any available units?
OK Hotel- Income Restricted has a unit available for $622 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does OK Hotel- Income Restricted have?
Some of OK Hotel- Income Restricted's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is OK Hotel- Income Restricted currently offering any rent specials?
OK Hotel- Income Restricted is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is OK Hotel- Income Restricted pet-friendly?
Yes, OK Hotel- Income Restricted is pet friendly.
Does OK Hotel- Income Restricted offer parking?
Yes, OK Hotel- Income Restricted offers parking.
Does OK Hotel- Income Restricted have units with washers and dryers?
No, OK Hotel- Income Restricted does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does OK Hotel- Income Restricted have a pool?
No, OK Hotel- Income Restricted does not have a pool.
Does OK Hotel- Income Restricted have accessible units?
No, OK Hotel- Income Restricted does not have accessible units.
Does OK Hotel- Income Restricted have units with dishwashers?
No, OK Hotel- Income Restricted does not have units with dishwashers.
