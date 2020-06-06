OK Hotel- Income Restricted

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator lobby cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Located in Vibrant Seattle

Income restrictions apply at this community. To determine eligibility, please contact the Leasing Office for current income limits.



The OK Hotel in Seattle, Washington



A beautifully restored historic building located on the water front in Seattle right in the heart of Pioneer Square.

With an art gallery in the lobby and being located so close to downtown Seattle, The OK Hotel will immerse you in the culture of the Pacific Northwest. Living so close to Seattle’s waterfront and Pioneer Square you will always be able to find something to do in your free time.



The amenities and location of The OK Hotel are second to none. You will love your new home and everything that comes with living in the heart of Seattle.