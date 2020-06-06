212 Alaskan Way S, Seattle, WA 98104 Pioneer Square
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 407 · Avail. now
$622
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from OK Hotel- Income Restricted.
Amenities
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
elevator
bathtub
lobby
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Located in Vibrant Seattle Income restrictions apply at this community. To determine eligibility, please contact the Leasing Office for current income limits.
The OK Hotel in Seattle, Washington
A beautifully restored historic building located on the water front in Seattle right in the heart of Pioneer Square. With an art gallery in the lobby and being located so close to downtown Seattle, The OK Hotel will immerse you in the culture of the Pacific Northwest. Living so close to Seattle’s waterfront and Pioneer Square you will always be able to find something to do in your free time.
The amenities and location of The OK Hotel are second to none. You will love your new home and everything that comes with living in the heart of Seattle.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30.95 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 50lbs. Must Be Spayed/Neutered*
Must Be Vaccinated*
Breed Restrictions Apply*
*Call for Details.
Parking Details: Street parking.
Storage Details: Artist spaces $300-350/month
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does OK Hotel- Income Restricted have any available units?