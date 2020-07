Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking playground bike storage package receiving cats allowed accessible garage bbq/grill courtyard lobby

New park. New green loop. New dog park. New soccer field. New public art. So many new amenities will make you want to live in our neck of the woods. All the while, Yesler has retained the character and diversity that makes this one of Seattle’s most vibrant and unique place to live.



Yesler is centrally located, close to downtown, great for commuters. Want to make a cocktail run to Pioneer Square? You’re a ten-minute stroll. Capitol Hill’s restaurants, bars, and nightlife are also just a streetcar ride away. Catch it right outside.