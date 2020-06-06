All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
Ben Lomond
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

Ben Lomond

1027 Bellevue Court East · (863) 888-2539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1027 Bellevue Court East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The Ben Lomond is a beautiful six-story Spanish mission-style building built in 1910. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments have lots of original old-world charm combined with modern features. It's location on the western slope of Capitol Hill provides sweeping views of Lake Union, downtown, and the space needle. Come see for yourself! Beautiful classic brick building, laundry on site. Great location. Short walk to shopping and restaurants. Spacious 2 bedroom, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, gas range, big living room, hardwood floors, on-site storage available.

Terms: 1 year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ben Lomond have any available units?
Ben Lomond has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Ben Lomond have?
Some of Ben Lomond's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ben Lomond currently offering any rent specials?
Ben Lomond isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ben Lomond pet-friendly?
No, Ben Lomond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does Ben Lomond offer parking?
No, Ben Lomond does not offer parking.
Does Ben Lomond have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ben Lomond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ben Lomond have a pool?
No, Ben Lomond does not have a pool.
Does Ben Lomond have accessible units?
No, Ben Lomond does not have accessible units.
Does Ben Lomond have units with dishwashers?
No, Ben Lomond does not have units with dishwashers.
