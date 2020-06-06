Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

The Ben Lomond is a beautiful six-story Spanish mission-style building built in 1910. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments have lots of original old-world charm combined with modern features. It's location on the western slope of Capitol Hill provides sweeping views of Lake Union, downtown, and the space needle. Come see for yourself! Beautiful classic brick building, laundry on site. Great location. Short walk to shopping and restaurants. Spacious 2 bedroom, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, gas range, big living room, hardwood floors, on-site storage available.



Terms: 1 year