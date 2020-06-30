All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9742 Waters Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9742 Waters Avenue South
Last updated September 27 2019 at 12:09 AM

9742 Waters Avenue South

9742 Waters Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9742 Waters Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Rainier Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare fully remodeled home with breathtaking Lake view. Enjoy hassle free living in this newly remodel home - new flooring, carpet, paint throughout and new furnace + AC . Main floor is bright with plenty of natural light, cozy fire place, and hardwood floor. Remodeled kitchen has new cabinets, tiled flooring for easy maintenance, quartz counter-top and high-end stainless steel fridge, range stove, range hood, garbage disposal and dishwasher.

Master bedroom is bright with patio door to a giant deck overlooking the deck. Luxury living with walk-in closet and premium rain shower in the master bath. Giant outdoor deck with view great for outdoor living.

New washer/dryer in finished laundry room and extra family room in basement.

Covered 2-car tandem parking space and plenty of street parking available. Bus line just a few minutes away, easy access to both Seattle/Renton/Bellevue.

All utilities paid by tenant.
Pet policy: 2 cat/dog max | 30 pound max | $30/month pet rent per pet

Professionally managed by highly rated Sagareus Property Management with in-house maintenance manager, 24/7 dashboard for filing maintenance requests and access to rent/financial statements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9742 Waters Avenue South have any available units?
9742 Waters Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9742 Waters Avenue South have?
Some of 9742 Waters Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9742 Waters Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
9742 Waters Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9742 Waters Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 9742 Waters Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 9742 Waters Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 9742 Waters Avenue South offers parking.
Does 9742 Waters Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9742 Waters Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9742 Waters Avenue South have a pool?
No, 9742 Waters Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 9742 Waters Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 9742 Waters Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 9742 Waters Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9742 Waters Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St
Seattle, WA 98106
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Cosmopolitan
400 NE 45th St
Seattle, WA 98105
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
DXU Apartments
4230 11th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Star Apartments
170 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University