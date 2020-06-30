9742 Waters Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare fully remodeled home with breathtaking Lake view. Enjoy hassle free living in this newly remodel home - new flooring, carpet, paint throughout and new furnace + AC . Main floor is bright with plenty of natural light, cozy fire place, and hardwood floor. Remodeled kitchen has new cabinets, tiled flooring for easy maintenance, quartz counter-top and high-end stainless steel fridge, range stove, range hood, garbage disposal and dishwasher.



Master bedroom is bright with patio door to a giant deck overlooking the deck. Luxury living with walk-in closet and premium rain shower in the master bath. Giant outdoor deck with view great for outdoor living.



New washer/dryer in finished laundry room and extra family room in basement.



Covered 2-car tandem parking space and plenty of street parking available. Bus line just a few minutes away, easy access to both Seattle/Renton/Bellevue.



All utilities paid by tenant.

Pet policy: 2 cat/dog max | 30 pound max | $30/month pet rent per pet



Professionally managed by highly rated Sagareus Property Management with in-house maintenance manager, 24/7 dashboard for filing maintenance requests and access to rent/financial statements.