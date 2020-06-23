All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9718 45th Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9718 45th Ave NE

9718 45th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9718 45th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This three-bedroom single family home is located in the Matthews Beach neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. The home features a cozy fireplace for climate control, a tub and a separate shed out back for extra storage. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided and for vehicles, a two-car driveway is included. The floors are fully carpeted for added comfort excluding the kitchen and the dining area that have hardwood floors and the bathroom that has tiles. The bedrooms are bright and sun-filled thanks to huge windows and have ample space for storage.

Nearby parks:
Matthews Beach Park and Penguin Park

Nearby Schools:
Jane Addams Middle School - 0.96 miles, 6/10
John Rogers Elementary School - 0.55 miles, 5/10
Nathan Hale High School - 0.88 miles, 5/10
Our Lady Of The Lake School - 0.68 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
75 - 0.1 miles
65 - 0.5 miles
64 - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4599954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9718 45th Ave NE have any available units?
9718 45th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9718 45th Ave NE have?
Some of 9718 45th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9718 45th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
9718 45th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9718 45th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9718 45th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 9718 45th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 9718 45th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 9718 45th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9718 45th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9718 45th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 9718 45th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 9718 45th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 9718 45th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9718 45th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9718 45th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
