9613 Roosevelt Way NE B
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

9613 Roosevelt Way NE B

9613 Roosevelt Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9613 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit B Available 08/01/19 Modern 3 bedroom + loft townhome in Maple Leaf - Property Id: 57560

Desirable Maple Leaf Townhouse in an excellent walkable neighborhood. This modern home is within a 10 minute walk of Northgate Transit Center and multiple restaurants and amenities. This spacious, like new, well-maintained town home has a private fenced-in landscaped yard and is set-back from the main street and surrounded by mature trees. There are 3 bedrooms and an additional loft on the 4th floor. There is one full bath with master en-suite privileges and two half-baths on other floors. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a gas range. There is also a single car garage with easy access from the street. Laundry room with full-sized washer and dryer on the bedroom level. Call or email to view.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57560
Property Id 57560

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4942307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B have any available units?
9613 Roosevelt Way NE B doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B have?
Some of 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Is 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B currently offering any rent specials?
9613 Roosevelt Way NE B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B pet-friendly?
No, 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B is not pet friendly.
Does 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B offer parking?
Yes, 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B offers parking.
Does 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B have a pool?
No, 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B does not have a pool.
Does 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B have accessible units?
No, 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B does not have accessible units.
Does 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9613 Roosevelt Way NE B has units with dishwashers.
