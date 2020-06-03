955 10th Ave. E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse hot tub internet access

WELCOME, GLAD YOU ARE HERE

Our place offers all the amenities of an upscale hotel, but in a cozy, intimate setting. Both of our , TRAVELING NURSES, CORPORATE LODGING. SHORT OR LONG TERM. A unique Oasis in the City of Seattle on Capitol Hill. Located on the edge of Volunteer Park in the Historic Neighborhood. It was built in 1929, Rooms are over sized with hardwood floors dressed up with Oriental Carpets. The original Spa like bathroom has leaded glass arched windows overlooking lush majestic Palm Trees. Very European, with all original tile, spa tub for your relaxation.

In your spacious lounge, living area you have a brand new leather sofa where you can read, relax or watch television. Free Wifi AND MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED.

You can set at your table with your Seattles Famous Coffee, or sip a glass of local wine while working on or just trying to decide what you want to do. So much to do, So little time...... There are large windows that let in more than ample sunlight.

If you dont wish to dine out in one of the many great restaurants, many in close walking distance, you can prepare your meal in your very own compact European inspired kitchen. There you will find everything you need and then some.

YOU WILL LOVE IT.