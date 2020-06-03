All apartments in Seattle
955 10th Ave. E

955 10th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

955 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Broadway

Amenities

hardwood floors
clubhouse
hot tub
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
WELCOME, GLAD YOU ARE HERE
Our place offers all the amenities of an upscale hotel, but in a cozy, intimate setting. Both of our , TRAVELING NURSES, CORPORATE LODGING. SHORT OR LONG TERM. A unique Oasis in the City of Seattle on Capitol Hill. Located on the edge of Volunteer Park in the Historic Neighborhood. It was built in 1929, Rooms are over sized with hardwood floors dressed up with Oriental Carpets. The original Spa like bathroom has leaded glass arched windows overlooking lush majestic Palm Trees. Very European, with all original tile, spa tub for your relaxation.
In your spacious lounge, living area you have a brand new leather sofa where you can read, relax or watch television. Free Wifi AND MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED.
You can set at your table with your Seattles Famous Coffee, or sip a glass of local wine while working on or just trying to decide what you want to do. So much to do, So little time...... There are large windows that let in more than ample sunlight.
If you dont wish to dine out in one of the many great restaurants, many in close walking distance, you can prepare your meal in your very own compact European inspired kitchen. There you will find everything you need and then some.
YOU WILL LOVE IT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 10th Ave. E have any available units?
955 10th Ave. E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 10th Ave. E have?
Some of 955 10th Ave. E's amenities include hardwood floors, clubhouse, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 10th Ave. E currently offering any rent specials?
955 10th Ave. E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 10th Ave. E pet-friendly?
No, 955 10th Ave. E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 955 10th Ave. E offer parking?
No, 955 10th Ave. E does not offer parking.
Does 955 10th Ave. E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 10th Ave. E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 10th Ave. E have a pool?
No, 955 10th Ave. E does not have a pool.
Does 955 10th Ave. E have accessible units?
No, 955 10th Ave. E does not have accessible units.
Does 955 10th Ave. E have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 10th Ave. E does not have units with dishwashers.
