All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9515 Linden Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9515 Linden Ave N
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

9515 Linden Ave N

9515 Linden Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9515 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
9515 Linden Ave N Available 09/01/19 Beautiful and Well Maintained Home in Convenient Location Close to Greenlake - This updated 2 bedroom/1 bath 1,200 square feet home is located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to downtown via I-5 or Hwy-99. PCC Natural Market, Greenlake Parks, restaurants and cafes accessible within short driving distance. Spacious, light filled and open floor-plan. Remodeled kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops with large eating bar, white cabinets, newer appliances, glass cook top & double oven, heated marble floors, and space for breakfast table or additional shelving (not provided). Adjacent large dining and living areas showcase gleaming hardwood floors, fireplace and new paint. Remodeled bath with tile flooring, wainscoting, pedestal sink, tiled shower/tub, and new fixtures. Over-sized master bedroom and second bedroom feature new designer paint & hardwood flooring. Each bedroom has French doors leading to deck perfect for relaxing, entertaining, and BBQ. Large private back yard with flag stone patio, and garden shed. Washer/dryer hook up in laundry room off hallway. Garden shed & additional room in backyard available for storage.
Terms: 1st & 1 Month Security Deposit.
1-year lease minimum, 2-year lease preferred.
Tenant pays all utilities.
NO SMOKING/NO PETS PLEASE.
Available September 1, possibly sooner.
Screening Fee is $43.00 per applicant.
Link to our on-line qualification information:
https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2404704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 Linden Ave N have any available units?
9515 Linden Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9515 Linden Ave N have?
Some of 9515 Linden Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9515 Linden Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
9515 Linden Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 Linden Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 9515 Linden Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9515 Linden Ave N offer parking?
No, 9515 Linden Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 9515 Linden Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9515 Linden Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 Linden Ave N have a pool?
No, 9515 Linden Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 9515 Linden Ave N have accessible units?
No, 9515 Linden Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 Linden Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9515 Linden Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University