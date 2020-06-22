Amenities

9515 Linden Ave N Available 09/01/19 Beautiful and Well Maintained Home in Convenient Location Close to Greenlake - This updated 2 bedroom/1 bath 1,200 square feet home is located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to downtown via I-5 or Hwy-99. PCC Natural Market, Greenlake Parks, restaurants and cafes accessible within short driving distance. Spacious, light filled and open floor-plan. Remodeled kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops with large eating bar, white cabinets, newer appliances, glass cook top & double oven, heated marble floors, and space for breakfast table or additional shelving (not provided). Adjacent large dining and living areas showcase gleaming hardwood floors, fireplace and new paint. Remodeled bath with tile flooring, wainscoting, pedestal sink, tiled shower/tub, and new fixtures. Over-sized master bedroom and second bedroom feature new designer paint & hardwood flooring. Each bedroom has French doors leading to deck perfect for relaxing, entertaining, and BBQ. Large private back yard with flag stone patio, and garden shed. Washer/dryer hook up in laundry room off hallway. Garden shed & additional room in backyard available for storage.

Terms: 1st & 1 Month Security Deposit.

1-year lease minimum, 2-year lease preferred.

Tenant pays all utilities.

NO SMOKING/NO PETS PLEASE.

Available September 1, possibly sooner.

Screening Fee is $43.00 per applicant.

Link to our on-line qualification information:

https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf

