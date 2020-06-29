9500 Rainier Avenue South

Amenities
Available now. Waterfront unit on the 5th floor of this beautifully rebuilt condo with high end custom maple cabinetry, maple trim, accent lighting, stainless steel appliances, double paned windows and doors, smooth ceiling and new carpet. Extra storage built into kitchen, hallway and bathroom along with an in unit washer and dryer for additional functionality. Outdoor pool, $10/mo. kayak storage,reserved parking space. Close to the airport. No smoking. No pets. 12 month min. John L. Scott/KMS
