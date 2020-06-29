All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:23 PM

9500 Rainier Avenue South

9500 Rainier Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

9500 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Dunlap

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
pool
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Available now. Waterfront unit on the 5th floor of this beautifully rebuilt condo with high end custom maple cabinetry, maple trim, accent lighting, stainless steel appliances, double paned windows and doors, smooth ceiling and new carpet. Extra storage built into kitchen, hallway and bathroom along with an in unit washer and dryer for additional functionality. Outdoor pool, $10/mo. kayak storage,reserved parking space. Close to the airport. No smoking. No pets. 12 month min. John L. Scott/KMS
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9500 Rainier Avenue South have any available units?
9500 Rainier Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9500 Rainier Avenue South have?
Some of 9500 Rainier Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9500 Rainier Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
9500 Rainier Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9500 Rainier Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 9500 Rainier Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9500 Rainier Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 9500 Rainier Avenue South offers parking.
Does 9500 Rainier Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9500 Rainier Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9500 Rainier Avenue South have a pool?
Yes, 9500 Rainier Avenue South has a pool.
Does 9500 Rainier Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 9500 Rainier Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 9500 Rainier Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 9500 Rainier Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
