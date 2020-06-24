Amenities

949 N 35th St, #401 Available 06/01/19 Gorgeous Fremont Condo with Lake Union & Mt. Rainier Views - Welcome home to this gorgeous one bedroom, one bath Fremont condo with quintessential views of Seattle and Mt. Rainier. Take in the sweeping panorama of Lake Union and Downtown from your spacious private deck or while gazing out the window by a cozy fire. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops inspire your inner chef, and entertaining friends will be a breeze both in and outdoors. Retreat to the master bedroom and relax with the same breathtaking view. Ample storage throughout the condo, and extra storage space available in the building. Elevator, secured building entry with intercom, shared laundry, and a reserved parking spot included.



Live in the heart of one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in Seattle with its world class dining, shopping, entertainment, Farmer's Market and more - close to all that Seattle has to offer. Steps away from the Burke Gilman Trail, Microsoft Connector, bus lines, and the Fremont Troll!



- Utilities included (water, sewer, garbage).

- Tenant pays electric.

- Assigned Off-street parking included.

- 12 month lease preferred.

- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing by clicking the "contact us" icon.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



