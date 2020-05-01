9421 Linden Avenue N B

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities elevator pool

Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 206-482-2179. Great 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,230 sq ft home w/open living and kitchen area on main. 2 beds top floor w/ 3rd bed on lower w/full bath. Close to Greenlake, restaurants, shops and bus line. Easy access to I5 and Highway 99. Rent: $2,500/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, credit, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval. https://renterswarehouse.com/seattle-applicant-packet