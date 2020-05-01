All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9421 Linden Avenue N B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9421 Linden Avenue N B
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:37 PM

9421 Linden Avenue N B

9421 Linden Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9421 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 206-482-2179. Great 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,230 sq ft home w/open living and kitchen area on main. 2 beds top floor w/ 3rd bed on lower w/full bath. Close to Greenlake, restaurants, shops and bus line. Easy access to I5 and Highway 99. Rent: $2,500/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, credit, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval. https://renterswarehouse.com/seattle-applicant-packet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9421 Linden Avenue N B have any available units?
9421 Linden Avenue N B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9421 Linden Avenue N B currently offering any rent specials?
9421 Linden Avenue N B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9421 Linden Avenue N B pet-friendly?
No, 9421 Linden Avenue N B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9421 Linden Avenue N B offer parking?
No, 9421 Linden Avenue N B does not offer parking.
Does 9421 Linden Avenue N B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9421 Linden Avenue N B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9421 Linden Avenue N B have a pool?
Yes, 9421 Linden Avenue N B has a pool.
Does 9421 Linden Avenue N B have accessible units?
No, 9421 Linden Avenue N B does not have accessible units.
Does 9421 Linden Avenue N B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9421 Linden Avenue N B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9421 Linden Avenue N B have units with air conditioning?
No, 9421 Linden Avenue N B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW
Seattle, WA 98106
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University