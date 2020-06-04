All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105

9416 1st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Maple Leaf
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9416 1st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Classic, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in the friendly Maple Leaf neighborhood in Seattle. The shared swimming pool opens in summer and part of the rent!

The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, and a gas fireplace in the living room. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets/drawers storage, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator microwave. It includes an in-unit washer and dryer, with electric heating installed for climate control. The exterior features a relaxing balcony.

Tenant is responsible for electricity and the internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees which also includes landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UpBoUioPicC

Additional Details:
There is an underground parking spot available for the unit as well as extra parking in the open space parking lot.

This pet-friendly home can house 1 cat and 1 dog with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Licton Springs Park, Northgate Park, Mineral Springs Park, and Maple Leaf Reservoir Park

(RLNE5683663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 have any available units?
9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 have?
Some of 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 is pet friendly.
Does 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 offer parking?
Yes, 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 offers parking.
Does 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 have a pool?
Yes, 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 has a pool.
Does 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 have accessible units?
No, 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University