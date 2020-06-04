9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Classic, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in the friendly Maple Leaf neighborhood in Seattle. The shared swimming pool opens in summer and part of the rent!



The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, and a gas fireplace in the living room. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets/drawers storage, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator microwave. It includes an in-unit washer and dryer, with electric heating installed for climate control. The exterior features a relaxing balcony.



Tenant is responsible for electricity and the internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees which also includes landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UpBoUioPicC



Additional Details:

There is an underground parking spot available for the unit as well as extra parking in the open space parking lot.



This pet-friendly home can house 1 cat and 1 dog with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Licton Springs Park, Northgate Park, Mineral Springs Park, and Maple Leaf Reservoir Park



