Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

933 NW 63rd St Available 09/01/19 Fabulous 3 Bedroom Home in Ballard - **HOUSE NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPTEMBER 9.**



This fantastic Ballard home features nice wood floors throughout. The kitchen is extra large with lots of storage. There are three bedrooms - with the master on the top floor and the other two on the first floor. There is a fire place in the large living room - perfect for cozy winter evenings. The yard is fully fenced in and just the right size. There is an extra space off of the laundry room that is perfect for storage or as a work shop/hobby room.



*This house is available September 9, 2019

*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$53 application fee

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet rent

*Must view rental before applying



