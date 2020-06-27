All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

933 NW 63rd St

933 Northwest 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

933 Northwest 63rd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
933 NW 63rd St Available 09/01/19 Fabulous 3 Bedroom Home in Ballard - **HOUSE NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPTEMBER 9.**

This fantastic Ballard home features nice wood floors throughout. The kitchen is extra large with lots of storage. There are three bedrooms - with the master on the top floor and the other two on the first floor. There is a fire place in the large living room - perfect for cozy winter evenings. The yard is fully fenced in and just the right size. There is an extra space off of the laundry room that is perfect for storage or as a work shop/hobby room.

*This house is available September 9, 2019
*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$53 application fee
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet rent
*Must view rental before applying

(RLNE3710165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 NW 63rd St have any available units?
933 NW 63rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 NW 63rd St have?
Some of 933 NW 63rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 NW 63rd St currently offering any rent specials?
933 NW 63rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 NW 63rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 NW 63rd St is pet friendly.
Does 933 NW 63rd St offer parking?
No, 933 NW 63rd St does not offer parking.
Does 933 NW 63rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 NW 63rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 NW 63rd St have a pool?
No, 933 NW 63rd St does not have a pool.
Does 933 NW 63rd St have accessible units?
No, 933 NW 63rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 933 NW 63rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 NW 63rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
