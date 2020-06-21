All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 9 2020 at 5:45 PM

933 N 97th St

933 North 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

933 North 97th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE MAY 5TH!

Desirable Greenwood townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, one-car garage and a nice sized fully fenced backyard! This townhome features oak hardwood floors, gas fireplace, kitchen with slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a super convenient balcony off of the kitchen perfect for a BBQ or just a little fresh air. Upstairs bedrooms have an abundance of closet space. The lower level bedroom has a full bathroom & two storage closets. All tucked away in a quiet Greenwood neighborhood location close to Greenlake with a walk score of 84.

1 months rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Minimum credit score of 680. No co-singers. 3:1 income to rent ratio. No smoking. No pets.

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 N 97th St have any available units?
933 N 97th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 N 97th St have?
Some of 933 N 97th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 N 97th St currently offering any rent specials?
933 N 97th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 N 97th St pet-friendly?
No, 933 N 97th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 933 N 97th St offer parking?
Yes, 933 N 97th St offers parking.
Does 933 N 97th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 N 97th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 N 97th St have a pool?
No, 933 N 97th St does not have a pool.
Does 933 N 97th St have accessible units?
No, 933 N 97th St does not have accessible units.
Does 933 N 97th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 N 97th St does not have units with dishwashers.
