933 N 97th St

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE MAY 5TH!



Desirable Greenwood townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, one-car garage and a nice sized fully fenced backyard! This townhome features oak hardwood floors, gas fireplace, kitchen with slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a super convenient balcony off of the kitchen perfect for a BBQ or just a little fresh air. Upstairs bedrooms have an abundance of closet space. The lower level bedroom has a full bathroom & two storage closets. All tucked away in a quiet Greenwood neighborhood location close to Greenlake with a walk score of 84.



1 months rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Minimum credit score of 680. No co-singers. 3:1 income to rent ratio. No smoking. No pets.



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



