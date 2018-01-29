All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 18 2019

9327 45th Ave SW

9327 45th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9327 45th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fauntleroy

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
hot tub
9327 45th Ave SW Available 06/01/19 Fully Furnished West Seattle Sanctuary!! - Overlooking the scenic Fauntleroy ferry, this fully furnished 1940's home exudes rustic charm with modern updates! You will love coming home to this property, set on 5,000 sq feet of beautifully landscaped grounds, including in-ground sprinkler systems and a gorgeous, terraced, park-like backyard, where you can watch the ferries sail from the dock and relax in a luxurious hot tub. Kick back or have a dance party in any room with the high-end multi-room Sonos music system! Don't miss the breathtaking views of the Sound afforded from every room of the house! At the end of the day, you can retire to the master suite which includes an en-suite bathroom with heated floors, walk-in closet, office, and private balcony. You will love this desirable location, which is walking distance from Lincoln Park, a local restaurant, and fabulous bakery!!

6-12 month lease option.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Available

#4032

(RLNE4829035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9327 45th Ave SW have any available units?
9327 45th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9327 45th Ave SW have?
Some of 9327 45th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9327 45th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
9327 45th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9327 45th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 9327 45th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9327 45th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 9327 45th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 9327 45th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9327 45th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9327 45th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 9327 45th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 9327 45th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 9327 45th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9327 45th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9327 45th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
