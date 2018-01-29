Amenities

9327 45th Ave SW Available 06/01/19 Fully Furnished West Seattle Sanctuary!! - Overlooking the scenic Fauntleroy ferry, this fully furnished 1940's home exudes rustic charm with modern updates! You will love coming home to this property, set on 5,000 sq feet of beautifully landscaped grounds, including in-ground sprinkler systems and a gorgeous, terraced, park-like backyard, where you can watch the ferries sail from the dock and relax in a luxurious hot tub. Kick back or have a dance party in any room with the high-end multi-room Sonos music system! Don't miss the breathtaking views of the Sound afforded from every room of the house! At the end of the day, you can retire to the master suite which includes an en-suite bathroom with heated floors, walk-in closet, office, and private balcony. You will love this desirable location, which is walking distance from Lincoln Park, a local restaurant, and fabulous bakery!!



6-12 month lease option.



