Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

929 23rd Ave

929 23rd Avenue · (206) 551-9589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

929 23rd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 929 23rd Ave · Avail. now

$4,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Central Seattle Home - Available Now - Charming four bedroom Craftsman available! Well-designed floor plan features hardwoods floors, box-beam ceilings, living room that opens to the dining area, and a 1/2 bath. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range, and tile floors. Four bedrooms on the upper level plus full bathroom with claw foot tub. Partially finished basement offers a bathroom, laundry, and storage. Off-street parking in back of the home. Cat or dog considered on a per case basis with owner approval and an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

Great central location just a short walk to retail, restaurants, and grocery stores. Enjoy quick access to public transit, I-90, Downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, and Lake Washington.

For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 23rd Ave have any available units?
929 23rd Ave has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 23rd Ave have?
Some of 929 23rd Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
929 23rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 23rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 929 23rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 929 23rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 929 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 23rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 929 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 929 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 929 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 929 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 23rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
