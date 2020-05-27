929 23rd Ave

Amenities
Central Seattle Home - Available Now - Charming four bedroom Craftsman available! Well-designed floor plan features hardwoods floors, box-beam ceilings, living room that opens to the dining area, and a 1/2 bath. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range, and tile floors. Four bedrooms on the upper level plus full bathroom with claw foot tub. Partially finished basement offers a bathroom, laundry, and storage. Off-street parking in back of the home. Cat or dog considered on a per case basis with owner approval and an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.
Great central location just a short walk to retail, restaurants, and grocery stores. Enjoy quick access to public transit, I-90, Downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, and Lake Washington.
For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.
To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf
