Seattle, WA
928 N 96th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

928 N 96th Street

928 North 96th Street · (206) 393-2435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

928 North 96th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 928 N 96th Street · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
playground
Great House for Rent - A fine townhome in Northwest Seattle. This 1,660 square foot townhouse sits on a 1,480 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms. This property was built in 2010 Nearby schools include Epic Life Academy, Home School Resource Center and Education Service Centers. The closest grocery stores are HT Market, Easy Smoke & Market and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include Pilgrim Coffeehouse, Fun DJand Chickalatte Aurora. near Licton Springs Park, Greenwood Park and Sandel Playground.

BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12 month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent - Must have good rental and credit history, no Marijuana user.

(RLNE4875751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 N 96th Street have any available units?
928 N 96th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 928 N 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
928 N 96th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 N 96th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 N 96th Street is pet friendly.
Does 928 N 96th Street offer parking?
No, 928 N 96th Street does not offer parking.
Does 928 N 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 N 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 N 96th Street have a pool?
No, 928 N 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 928 N 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 928 N 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 928 N 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 N 96th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 928 N 96th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 928 N 96th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
