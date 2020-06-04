928 N 96th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar playground

Great House for Rent - A fine townhome in Northwest Seattle. This 1,660 square foot townhouse sits on a 1,480 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms. This property was built in 2010 Nearby schools include Epic Life Academy, Home School Resource Center and Education Service Centers. The closest grocery stores are HT Market, Easy Smoke & Market and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include Pilgrim Coffeehouse, Fun DJand Chickalatte Aurora. near Licton Springs Park, Greenwood Park and Sandel Playground.



BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12 month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent - Must have good rental and credit history, no Marijuana user.



