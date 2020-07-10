927 N 97th St Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest suite

Great TownHome For Rent - Beautiful townhome located in the Vibrant Greenwood Community. An oversized floor plan w/ 3 huge bedrooms, 2.5 baths & quality construction throughout. The main floor features a generous living area, patio off kitchen & 1/2 bath. The gas fireplace would be AS IS Condition. Upstairs includes 2 large bedrooms,1 full bath. Lower floor includes a guest suite with fully gated patio & spacious garage for 1 car parking. Additional street parking available. Transportation friendly location that you won't miss out on.



BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12-month lease. To move in, required 1st-month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1-month rent - Must have good rental and credit history, no Marijuana user.



(RLNE5814682)