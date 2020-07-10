All apartments in Seattle
927 N 97th St Unit C

927 North 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

927 North 97th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
Great TownHome For Rent - Beautiful townhome located in the Vibrant Greenwood Community. An oversized floor plan w/ 3 huge bedrooms, 2.5 baths & quality construction throughout. The main floor features a generous living area, patio off kitchen & 1/2 bath. The gas fireplace would be AS IS Condition. Upstairs includes 2 large bedrooms,1 full bath. Lower floor includes a guest suite with fully gated patio & spacious garage for 1 car parking. Additional street parking available. Transportation friendly location that you won't miss out on.

BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12-month lease. To move in, required 1st-month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1-month rent - Must have good rental and credit history, no Marijuana user.

(RLNE5814682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 N 97th St Unit C have any available units?
927 N 97th St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 N 97th St Unit C have?
Some of 927 N 97th St Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 N 97th St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
927 N 97th St Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 N 97th St Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 N 97th St Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 927 N 97th St Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 927 N 97th St Unit C offers parking.
Does 927 N 97th St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 N 97th St Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 N 97th St Unit C have a pool?
No, 927 N 97th St Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 927 N 97th St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 927 N 97th St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 927 N 97th St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 N 97th St Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

