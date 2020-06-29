All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9246 22nd Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9246 22nd Ave SW
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

9246 22nd Ave SW

9246 22nd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9246 22nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super charming, well-priced home in fantastic West Seattle location! - This sweet, charming, well-priced home is perfectly located in the Westwood area of West Seattle. Enjoy the newly remodeled kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, perfect for those who love to cook. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with abundant windows in each room for great natural light. Front loading washer and dryer. One bedroom opens to the deck, and there is a patio area too, both overlook your private yard! And with summer coming, what could be better than A/C? Close to Westwood Village shopping, restaurants, and transportation, this home is a true find.

Virtual tour link https://photosbydale.smugmug.com/9246-22nd-Ave-SW-Seattle-WA/

- 12-month lease
- A credit score of 720 or higher

Amenities and Terms
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Air Conditioning
* Heat Pump
* Fenced Yard
* Wooden floors throughout
* Newly remodeled kitchen

Rental Terms
* Rent: $2,000
* Application Fee: $45
* Security Deposit: $2,000
* Available Now
* No pets, please
* Garage not included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5503445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9246 22nd Ave SW have any available units?
9246 22nd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9246 22nd Ave SW have?
Some of 9246 22nd Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9246 22nd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
9246 22nd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9246 22nd Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 9246 22nd Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9246 22nd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 9246 22nd Ave SW offers parking.
Does 9246 22nd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9246 22nd Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9246 22nd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 9246 22nd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 9246 22nd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 9246 22nd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9246 22nd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9246 22nd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Moda
2312 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University