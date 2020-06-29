Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Super charming, well-priced home in fantastic West Seattle location! - This sweet, charming, well-priced home is perfectly located in the Westwood area of West Seattle. Enjoy the newly remodeled kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, perfect for those who love to cook. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with abundant windows in each room for great natural light. Front loading washer and dryer. One bedroom opens to the deck, and there is a patio area too, both overlook your private yard! And with summer coming, what could be better than A/C? Close to Westwood Village shopping, restaurants, and transportation, this home is a true find.



Virtual tour link https://photosbydale.smugmug.com/9246-22nd-Ave-SW-Seattle-WA/



- 12-month lease

- A credit score of 720 or higher



Amenities and Terms

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Air Conditioning

* Heat Pump

* Fenced Yard

* Wooden floors throughout

* Newly remodeled kitchen



Rental Terms

* Rent: $2,000

* Application Fee: $45

* Security Deposit: $2,000

* Available Now

* No pets, please

* Garage not included



No Pets Allowed



