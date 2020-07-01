9238 13th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated Must-See Craftsmen - **Short Term Lease 6-8 Months**



Completely remodeled to bring you all of the modern amenities you love while maintaining the beautiful original charm, youre sure to fall in love with this beautiful custom home. The whole home has been completely redone from top to bottom with no detail left untouched. Fresh paint, gorgeous designer flooring and high-end finishes are highlighted by the natural light pouring in from the oversized windows. A beautifully redone kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances makes cooking and entertaining a breeze, and youll never worry about parking again with a detached garage. You dont want to let this one pass you by!



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **



**Short Term Lease 6-8 Months**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 11/11



#5026 www.rent253.com



(RLNE5286206)