Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

9238 13th Ave SW

9238 13th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9238 13th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated Must-See Craftsmen - **Short Term Lease 6-8 Months**

Completely remodeled to bring you all of the modern amenities you love while maintaining the beautiful original charm, youre sure to fall in love with this beautiful custom home. The whole home has been completely redone from top to bottom with no detail left untouched. Fresh paint, gorgeous designer flooring and high-end finishes are highlighted by the natural light pouring in from the oversized windows. A beautifully redone kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances makes cooking and entertaining a breeze, and youll never worry about parking again with a detached garage. You dont want to let this one pass you by!

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **

**Short Term Lease 6-8 Months**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 11/11

#5026 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5286206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9238 13th Ave SW have any available units?
9238 13th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9238 13th Ave SW have?
Some of 9238 13th Ave SW's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9238 13th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
9238 13th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9238 13th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9238 13th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 9238 13th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 9238 13th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 9238 13th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9238 13th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9238 13th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 9238 13th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 9238 13th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 9238 13th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9238 13th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9238 13th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

