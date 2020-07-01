All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 13 2019

922 10th Ave E

922 10th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

922 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Just 2 blocks to Volunteer Park! - Great remodeled apartments just steps from Broadway, and only 2 blocks to Volunteer park! These apartments have some great features including: Private entrances Secured Building Remodeled Kitchens with new cabinets, new appliances! Remodeled bathrooms with full shower and bathtub. Modern Lighting Polished Concrete or Hardwood Floors Modern Double Pane Windows Private courtyard In Building Laundry Off street parking - inquire for details (garages available). Helpful and accessible management Easy Bus access Walking distance to everything broadway - just 3 blocks! ABOUT THE LOCATION Glass Flats are just steps away from Volunteer park in the North of Capitol Hill. If you want to live on Capitol Hill, you can't find a location much better than this. The location combines a quiet setting surrounded by other classic apartment buildings and well kept homes with some of the best neighborhood amenities Capitol Hill has to offer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 10th Ave E have any available units?
922 10th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 10th Ave E have?
Some of 922 10th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 10th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
922 10th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 10th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 922 10th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 922 10th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 922 10th Ave E offers parking.
Does 922 10th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 10th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 10th Ave E have a pool?
No, 922 10th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 922 10th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 922 10th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 922 10th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 10th Ave E has units with dishwashers.

