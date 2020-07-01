922 10th Ave E

Amenities

Just 2 blocks to Volunteer Park! - Great remodeled apartments just steps from Broadway, and only 2 blocks to Volunteer park! These apartments have some great features including: Private entrances Secured Building Remodeled Kitchens with new cabinets, new appliances! Remodeled bathrooms with full shower and bathtub. Modern Lighting Polished Concrete or Hardwood Floors Modern Double Pane Windows Private courtyard In Building Laundry Off street parking - inquire for details (garages available). Helpful and accessible management Easy Bus access Walking distance to everything broadway - just 3 blocks! ABOUT THE LOCATION Glass Flats are just steps away from Volunteer park in the North of Capitol Hill. If you want to live on Capitol Hill, you can't find a location much better than this. The location combines a quiet setting surrounded by other classic apartment buildings and well kept homes with some of the best neighborhood amenities Capitol Hill has to offer