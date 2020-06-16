9209 17th Ave NE

Amenities

This beautiful property has just become available. Recently Remodeled this home features a kitchen Tastefully Upgraded with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances.This home has amazing Refinished hardwood floors and a Large 3rd bedroom off of kitchen with Separate Entry, and Brand New Windows, Roof, Gutters, and has Spectacular Views of the Eastern Cascade Mountains. Wonderful Area with Schools, Parks and Shopping within walking distance. This home has a Nice Backyard with a Storage Shed! Small Pets Welcome! Schedule A Self-Access Showing Today!!! (Tenant to provide their own Washer/Dryer)



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,185 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Small Pets Allowed, 30lbs or less ( No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,395 | Security Deposit $2,395 | $250 Document fee applies



