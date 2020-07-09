918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Breathtaking modern townhouse, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Convenient location. It's just a few minutes to Downtown Capitol hill, transit and Route 190.



Bright interiors feature lots of large windows for natural light during the day, and recessed lighting for a cozy ambience in the evenings. Hardwood floors all throughout the main floor and carpeted floors on the 2nd and 3rd floors. Living room is open concept, with a sliding door leading to the unit's private patio perfect for a mini garden.



The kitchen's a dream to work in, with its Ceasarstone countertop with tile backsplash, rich tone hardwood cabinetry, refrigerator, oven with range hood, dishwasher and microwave.



Masters bedroom has a spacious walk in closet, ensuite bathroom, and private deck access.



Washer and dryer are in-unit for your convenience.



Bikescore 82



Nearest Parks:Judkins Park, Sam Smith Park and Jimi Hendrix Par



Nearest Rail Lines:

Stcr FHS 0.9 miles

LINK 1.2 miles



Nearest Bus lines:

Route 4 14th Ave S & S Washington St 0.1 miles

Route 8 Martin L King Jr Way S & S Dearborn St 0.1 miles

Route 48 23rd Ave S & S Norman St 0.2 miles

Route 14 31st Ave S & S Norman St 0.2 miles



Pets: Negotiable



