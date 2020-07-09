All apartments in Seattle
918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C

918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S · No Longer Available
Location

918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Sign a lease for this home before 1/15/18 and get $50 Amazon gift card to help with moving costs. Apply today!

Breathtaking modern townhouse, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Convenient location. It's just a few minutes to Downtown Capitol hill, transit and Route 190.

Bright interiors feature lots of large windows for natural light during the day, and recessed lighting for a cozy ambience in the evenings. Hardwood floors all throughout the main floor and carpeted floors on the 2nd and 3rd floors. Living room is open concept, with a sliding door leading to the unit's private patio perfect for a mini garden.

The kitchen's a dream to work in, with its Ceasarstone countertop with tile backsplash, rich tone hardwood cabinetry, refrigerator, oven with range hood, dishwasher and microwave.

Masters bedroom has a spacious walk in closet, ensuite bathroom, and private deck access.

Washer and dryer are in-unit for your convenience.

Bikescore 82

Nearest Parks:Judkins Park, Sam Smith Park and Jimi Hendrix Par

Nearest Rail Lines:
Stcr FHS 0.9 miles
LINK 1.2 miles

Nearest Bus lines:
Route 4 14th Ave S & S Washington St 0.1 miles
Route 8 Martin L King Jr Way S & S Dearborn St 0.1 miles
Route 48 23rd Ave S & S Norman St 0.2 miles
Route 14 31st Ave S & S Norman St 0.2 miles

Pets: Negotiable

(RLNE5254483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C have any available units?
918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C have?
Some of 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C currently offering any rent specials?
918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C is pet friendly.
Does 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C offer parking?
No, 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C does not offer parking.
Does 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C have a pool?
No, 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C does not have a pool.
Does 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C have accessible units?
No, 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #C has units with dishwashers.

