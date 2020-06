Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

917 18th Ave Unit B - VIral's Condo Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Luxury condo - This is a must see 3 Bedroom 1.75 condo apartment. As you can see from the pictures this condo is very stylish. Wooden floors, awesome kitchen, plenty of natural lighting, some carpeting, all modern appliances, very unique stylish rooms and shapes, and a great social patio. Please contact Angelo Nelson to get a view of this condo.



RLNE4291531