Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:24 PM

916 N 49th St

916 North 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

916 North 49th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
sauna
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
sauna
AVAILABLE NOW!

Classic Craftsman with added pizzazz! Just a block from the Woodland Park Zoo, a few blocks to Green Lake or Wallingford Center. Drop-dead formal day rooms with original clear fir trim. 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath on main floor. 2 bedrooms and incredible master suite upstairs. Office. Sauna. View deck. Rocking chair front porch and perennial garden. Large unfinished basement. On quiet street.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 10+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

