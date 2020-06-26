916 N 49th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly sauna

Classic Craftsman with added pizzazz! Just a block from the Woodland Park Zoo, a few blocks to Green Lake or Wallingford Center. Drop-dead formal day rooms with original clear fir trim. 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath on main floor. 2 bedrooms and incredible master suite upstairs. Office. Sauna. View deck. Rocking chair front porch and perennial garden. Large unfinished basement. On quiet street.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 10+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



