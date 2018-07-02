9110 32nd Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 4 BR, 1.75 Bath house, detached garage, large yard.

Completely renovated inside, new flooring, new kitchen, new bathrooms (one full bath on the main floor and one 3/4 bath downstairs).

Nice living room and 2 bedrooms on the main floor,

Kitchen has all new appliances (not shown in pictures).

Downstairs has two more bedrooms with a large bonus area. Lots of storage. Washer/dryer in the house.

House needs exterior painting but due to the wet season, brand new painting will be completed in spring/summer time when weather permits. Nice Wedgewood neighborhood. convenient location.

Close to downtown, UW, bus lines, schools & stores.

First/last/deposit ($2200). Tenants pay all utilities, oil heat. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. Available now. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **



* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.