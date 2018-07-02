All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9110 32nd Avenue Northeast
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:50 PM

9110 32nd Avenue Northeast

9110 32nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wedgwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9110 32nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 4 BR, 1.75 Bath house, detached garage, large yard.
Completely renovated inside, new flooring, new kitchen, new bathrooms (one full bath on the main floor and one 3/4 bath downstairs).
Nice living room and 2 bedrooms on the main floor,
Kitchen has all new appliances (not shown in pictures).
Downstairs has two more bedrooms with a large bonus area. Lots of storage. Washer/dryer in the house.
House needs exterior painting but due to the wet season, brand new painting will be completed in spring/summer time when weather permits. Nice Wedgewood neighborhood. convenient location.
Close to downtown, UW, bus lines, schools & stores.
First/last/deposit ($2200). Tenants pay all utilities, oil heat. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. Available now. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast have any available units?
9110 32nd Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
9110 32nd Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 9110 32nd Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
Hill Crest
7524 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98103
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University