Seattle, WA
911 N 85th St
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

911 N 85th St

911 North 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

911 North 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
911 N 85th St Available 06/03/20 Gorgeous Townhome with modern touches throughout in Greenlake!! - This property boast incredible finishes throughout and a nice floor plan. The living room, dining and kitchen flow together seamlessly on the same level. Parking is not a concern with this attached one car garage included in the rental price. You can sit and enjoy the private backyard.

(3 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths 1,480 sq ft. according to county records)
2nd and 3rd bedroom are proximately 9'x9'

No Pets
No Smoking
Tenant pays all utilities

Rent: $2,350
Application fee is $43 per applicant. Anyone planning to occupy the home who is 18 years or older must apply.
Security deposit equal to one month's rent minus application fees.
Criteria:
700+ credit score, 3xs monthly rental income, positive landlord reference(s)).

Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens Text (425)988-4425. North Pacific Properties

(RLNE5140284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 N 85th St have any available units?
911 N 85th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 911 N 85th St currently offering any rent specials?
911 N 85th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 N 85th St pet-friendly?
No, 911 N 85th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 911 N 85th St offer parking?
Yes, 911 N 85th St offers parking.
Does 911 N 85th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 N 85th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 N 85th St have a pool?
No, 911 N 85th St does not have a pool.
Does 911 N 85th St have accessible units?
No, 911 N 85th St does not have accessible units.
Does 911 N 85th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 N 85th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 N 85th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 N 85th St does not have units with air conditioning.
