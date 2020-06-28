Amenities

911 N 85th St Available 06/03/20 Gorgeous Townhome with modern touches throughout in Greenlake!! - This property boast incredible finishes throughout and a nice floor plan. The living room, dining and kitchen flow together seamlessly on the same level. Parking is not a concern with this attached one car garage included in the rental price. You can sit and enjoy the private backyard.



(3 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths 1,480 sq ft. according to county records)

2nd and 3rd bedroom are proximately 9'x9'



No Pets

No Smoking

Tenant pays all utilities



Rent: $2,350

Application fee is $43 per applicant. Anyone planning to occupy the home who is 18 years or older must apply.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent minus application fees.

Criteria:

700+ credit score, 3xs monthly rental income, positive landlord reference(s)).



Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens Text (425)988-4425. North Pacific Properties



(RLNE5140284)