Amenities
911 N 85th St Available 06/03/20 Gorgeous Townhome with modern touches throughout in Greenlake!! - This property boast incredible finishes throughout and a nice floor plan. The living room, dining and kitchen flow together seamlessly on the same level. Parking is not a concern with this attached one car garage included in the rental price. You can sit and enjoy the private backyard.
(3 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths 1,480 sq ft. according to county records)
2nd and 3rd bedroom are proximately 9'x9'
No Pets
No Smoking
Tenant pays all utilities
Rent: $2,350
Application fee is $43 per applicant. Anyone planning to occupy the home who is 18 years or older must apply.
Security deposit equal to one month's rent minus application fees.
Criteria:
700+ credit score, 3xs monthly rental income, positive landlord reference(s)).
Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens Text (425)988-4425. North Pacific Properties
(RLNE5140284)