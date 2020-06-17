All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:39 AM

909 5th Ave

909 5th Ave · (206) 799-9949
Location

909 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98164
Seattle Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1208 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
internet access
The 5th & Madison is situated in the heart of downtown Seattle's shopping, financial and entertainment districts with accessibility to all one could imagine- an effortless stride to your office, brisk walk to Pike Place Market or Pioneer Square with surrounding restaurants/lounges around every corner, few seconds drive to freeway access (I-5 and I-90), and just steps away from the hassle-free buslines for downtown or Eastside gallivants. Building amenities include 24-7 concierge services, fitness facility, clubroom and resident terrace, guest suite and the state-of-the-art Green Roof Plaza. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! *** Water, sewer, garbage, gas, electricity, cable, WiFi, and parking included! *** Available April 1: Just bring your suitcase- immaculate, FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom condo available NOW! This amazing floorplan is perched on the northeast corner of the building and showcases unique, picture-perfect city views of the 5th Avenue corridor. Featuring over 1200 SF, no detail has been left unattended to making this home ideal for an extremely inviting and comfortable stay in the heart of the city. From the towering ceilings, wall-to-wall windows, open/flexible use floorplan and premier finishes throughout to the fully equipped kitchen, plush furnishings, gorgeous artwork, visual/audio upgrades, I-Mac home office and personal linens- this offering is "all inclusive" and the epitome of convenience. Finishes include an energy efficient EcoSmart fireplace, Bosch appliances with a gas stove, Kohler fixtures, granite and stone slab counters, pendant and accent lighting and 5" hardwood plank flooring throughout. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, electricity, premium cable, WiFi, and parking included! Please call, text or email Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment- (206) 799-9949

Terms: FULLY FURNISHED; 12 month lease preferred; application & screening criteria found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 5th Ave have any available units?
909 5th Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 5th Ave have?
Some of 909 5th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
909 5th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 909 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 909 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 909 5th Ave does offer parking.
Does 909 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 909 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 909 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 909 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 909 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 5th Ave has units with dishwashers.
