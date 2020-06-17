909 5th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking garage guest suite internet access

The 5th & Madison is situated in the heart of downtown Seattle's shopping, financial and entertainment districts with accessibility to all one could imagine- an effortless stride to your office, brisk walk to Pike Place Market or Pioneer Square with surrounding restaurants/lounges around every corner, few seconds drive to freeway access (I-5 and I-90), and just steps away from the hassle-free buslines for downtown or Eastside gallivants. Building amenities include 24-7 concierge services, fitness facility, clubroom and resident terrace, guest suite and the state-of-the-art Green Roof Plaza. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! *** Water, sewer, garbage, gas, electricity, cable, WiFi, and parking included! *** Available April 1: Just bring your suitcase- immaculate, FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom condo available NOW! This amazing floorplan is perched on the northeast corner of the building and showcases unique, picture-perfect city views of the 5th Avenue corridor. Featuring over 1200 SF, no detail has been left unattended to making this home ideal for an extremely inviting and comfortable stay in the heart of the city. From the towering ceilings, wall-to-wall windows, open/flexible use floorplan and premier finishes throughout to the fully equipped kitchen, plush furnishings, gorgeous artwork, visual/audio upgrades, I-Mac home office and personal linens- this offering is "all inclusive" and the epitome of convenience. Finishes include an energy efficient EcoSmart fireplace, Bosch appliances with a gas stove, Kohler fixtures, granite and stone slab counters, pendant and accent lighting and 5" hardwood plank flooring throughout. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, electricity, premium cable, WiFi, and parking included! Please call, text or email Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment- (206) 799-9949



Terms: FULLY FURNISHED; 12 month lease preferred; application & screening criteria found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application