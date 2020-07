Amenities

This home is in a desirable and central location with easy access to Seattle landmarks. You are a few blocks from Pike Place market; enjoy fresh produce, seafood, local goods, and the 1st Starbucks (ever!) here. This market began in 1907 and has been running ever since. Westlake Center, an expansive mall, is 2 blocks away, as well as the Westlake light rail station. Also, steps away are the Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Aquarium, and the Great Wheel, for great city and Elliott Bay views.